PARIS France's Vinci (SGEF.PA) said it won a contract valued at 440 million euros ($604.14 million) to build an express-lane highway system in Atlanta, Georgia.

The project, which will enlarge two existing roads so as to relieve traffic in the city, is slated to open by 2018.

($1 = 0.7283 euros)

(Reporting by Leila Abboud)