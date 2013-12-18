Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
PARIS France's Vinci (SGEF.PA) said it won a contract valued at 440 million euros ($604.14 million) to build an express-lane highway system in Atlanta, Georgia.
The project, which will enlarge two existing roads so as to relieve traffic in the city, is slated to open by 2018.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.