LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino has apologized for a song published earlier today that sparked outrage with its lyrics about rape.

"I'd like to apologize for the rap," Guadagnino wrote in a post on his blog, after many criticized his ill-conceived new song "Rack City Mix," which he uploaded to his YouTube page Wednesday. "Was meant to be a funny take on an already 'dirty' song -- funny since I'm known as the 'good boy.'

"I am, and I am 100 percent against violence of any kind," Guadagnino continued. "I work with many organizations to stop violence and bullying, and will continue to. It's something I strongly believe in. Very sorry to anyone I've offended."

The reality TV star ignited a firestorm Wednesday with a new song entitled "Rack City Mix" -- posted on his YouTube channel -- which contained lyrics suggesting a rape-fantasy theme.

That didn't sit well at all with the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), which issued a scathing condemnation of the song.

"The lyrics in Vinny Guadagnino's new rap song that glorify rape are ignorant. Trivializing this violent crime sends a dangerous message to the public," RAINN spokesperson Katherine Hull said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. "Use of the term 'actin' like' doesn't mitigate the harm this crime has on survivors of sexual violence. We hope that Mr. Guadagnino will reconsider his stand on this issue and leverage his platform to reinforce a zero tolerance policy for sexual violence, as he has with bullying."

Clearly, the criticism of RAINN -- or some other offended party -- touched a nerve with Guadagnino, who has since pulled the tune from his YouTube channel. He also seemingly addressed the controversy on his Twitter account Wednesday, writing, "Whoa! Some people really know how to take things out of context! #LearnToListenToMusic ...It was fun though!"

Not for everyone, apparently.