MELBOURNE Australian private equity firm CHAMP has dropped out of the bidding for pet food manufacturer VIP Petfoods, leaving only one other buyout firm in the running, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The family-owned company is likely to fetch more than A$400 million ($403 million), local media have reported.

VIP Petfoods, based in northern Queensland state, began a sales process last month after receiving approaches from private equity firms and trade buyers.

On its web site, VIP Petfoods says it is the world's largest producer of fresh chilled pet food and exports to Canada and the United States, Korea, Taiwan and Japan. It has 600 employees.

"At this stage, CHAMP are no longer involved in the bidding process," a source familiar with the situation said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

The person said CHAMP's decision left only one bidder for VIP Petfoods, rival buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).

CHAMP declined to comment and PEP did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Australian private equity firms have a track record of investing in food manufacturing and wholesaling, including Pacific Equity Partners' chicken business Tegel Foods, sold to Affinity Equity Partners in January, and Lazard Private Equity's former investment in biscuit maker Unibic.

VIP Petfoods was founded by V8 motor racing fan Tony Quinn, and four of his adult children have management roles in the firm.

Boutique advisory firm Miles Advisory Partners is advising the Quinn family on the sale. Miles did not return calls seeking comment.

