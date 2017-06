Sir Richard Branson, founder and president of Britain's Virgin Group, gestures after signing a contract for 60 Airbus A320 jets during the annual Airbus news conference at Colomiers near Toulouse January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

BARCELONA Virgin America, the high service, low-cost airline branded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, is mulling a public share offering in the next 12-24 months, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"We have been flying for four and a half years and have a patient group of equity investors, but over the next 12-14 months we aim to be ready to do a public offering and that is something we are working on in-house," company treasurer Anthony Mosse told the AFCA aircraft financing conference in Barcelona.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)