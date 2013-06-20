Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has cleared Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL, the European Union's competition watchdog said on Thursday.
The Commission said it was not concerned about the transaction because the companies would continue to face competition, especially from British Airways (ICAG.L) and American Airlines.
Delta announced the purchase in December, saying the move would allow the U.S. carrier to expand its access to London's Heathrow Airport.
Reuters reported on June 10 that Delta would receive unconditional clearance for the purchase.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.