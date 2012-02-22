A four dimensional ultrasound is seen at a pregnancy clinic in Arlington, Texas November 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia Virginia lawmakers on Wednesday passed a revised ultrasound requirement for women seeking abortions after Republican Governor Bob McDonnell shifted his stance on the measure.

The vote by the House of Delegates approved legislation that would require women to undergo a non-invasive ultrasound with the option of a more invasive procedure if deemed necessary by a doctor.

The amended legislation also would require that women be given the opportunity to view the fetal ultrasound image prior to an abortion.

(Reporting By Matthew A. Ward; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Paul Thomasch)