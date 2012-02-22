Walking their dogs keeps elderly active
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
PORTSMOUTH, Virginia Virginia lawmakers on Wednesday passed a revised ultrasound requirement for women seeking abortions after Republican Governor Bob McDonnell shifted his stance on the measure.
The vote by the House of Delegates approved legislation that would require women to undergo a non-invasive ultrasound with the option of a more invasive procedure if deemed necessary by a doctor.
The amended legislation also would require that women be given the opportunity to view the fetal ultrasound image prior to an abortion.
(Reporting By Matthew A. Ward; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Paul Thomasch)
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
NEW YORK Four Tanzanian children with albinism who lost limbs, fingers, and teeth in superstition-driven attacks made their way home this week after receiving prosthetics - and a dose of confidence - in the United States.