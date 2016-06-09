A wind-driven beach umbrella struck and killed a 55-year-old woman in Virginia Beach, Virginia, local police said.

The woman, Lottie Michelle Belk, of Chester, Virginia, was hit when a strong gust of wind tossed the anchored umbrella across the sand on Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Beach police said in a statement.

Belk was struck in the torso and went into cardiac arrest. Emergency personnel transported her to a hospital, where she died, the statement said.

"There is no evidence of foul play," police said.

Virginia Beach is about 110 miles (175 km) south of Washington.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)