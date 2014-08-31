A logo at a branch of Virgin Money bank is seen in the City of London March 6, 2013. Virgin Money bought troubled British bank Northern Rock in 2012 for 747 million GBP. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Virgin Money [NRTRK.UL], the British financial services company partly owned by Sir Richard Branson, is in talks over a possible 2 billion pound ($3.32 billion) stock market listing as early as next month, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A final decision on the timing of an initial public offering (IPO) has yet to be taken and the company may opt to wait until next year, Sky News said, adding that Virgin Group, which owns more than 46.5 percent of Virgin Money, may retain its ownership after an IPO.

Virgin Group could not be reached for comment outside of normal business hours.

(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by David Goodman)