Viropharma Inc VPHM.O said it has bought an exclusive option to acquire privately owned Meritage Pharma Inc for an initial payment of $7.5 million.

The biotechnology company said it would also pay Meritage up to $12.5 million for the development of an esophagus drug and exclusive right to acquire the company when certain clinical and regulatory milestones are met.

Meritage Pharma will use the funds to conduct additional mid-stage study on a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disorder of the esophagus.

ViroPharma will have an option to acquire Meritage for $69.9 million after it gets the final mid-stage data.

ViroPharma shares closed at $27.83 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)