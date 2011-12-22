Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Viropharma Inc VPHM.O said it has bought an exclusive option to acquire privately owned Meritage Pharma Inc for an initial payment of $7.5 million.
The biotechnology company said it would also pay Meritage up to $12.5 million for the development of an esophagus drug and exclusive right to acquire the company when certain clinical and regulatory milestones are met.
Meritage Pharma will use the funds to conduct additional mid-stage study on a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disorder of the esophagus.
ViroPharma will have an option to acquire Meritage for $69.9 million after it gets the final mid-stage data.
ViroPharma shares closed at $27.83 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.