Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) has agreed to sell its automotive lighting business to India-based Varroc Group for $92 million in cash as part of its effort to focus on its climate control and electronics operations.

Visteon said on Monday that it expected a third-quarter closing of the deal to sell the business, which supplies lighting products to global vehicle manufacturers.

The automotive lighting business, which made $531 million in revenue last year, has operations in Europe, North America and Asia and employs about 4,200 people, Visteon said.

Last month, Visteon posted a quarterly loss and said it was exploring the sale of noncore assets to streamline its corporate structure and boost profit margins. The company has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders, who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.

In November, Visteon signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to sell the majority of its interiors business to Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems, its joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS).

Visteon, a former Ford Motor Co (F.N) affiliate, has four businesses: climate control, interiors, electronics and lighting. It also has a stake in Halla Climate Control Corp (018880.KS).

Visteon operations affected in the Varroc deal include manufacturing and engineering facilities in Novy Jicin and Rychvald, Czech Republic; Monterrey, Mexico; and Pune, India. The companies intend for the sale to include Visteon's equity interest in a China-based lighting joint venture, Visteon TYC Corp.

Varroc, based in Aurangabad, India, supplies parts for two-, three- and four-wheel passenger and commercial vehicles. It employs about 5,000 people in 26 plants in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

