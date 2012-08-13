Visteon Corp's (VC.N) chief executive has stepped down after four years at the helm, prompting speculation that a breakup of the auto parts supplier could be nearing and pushing shares up nearly 9 percent.

Visteon said on Monday that CEO Don Stebbins stepped down as of August 10 and board member Timothy Leuliette was appointed as interim CEO until a permanent replacement was hired. The company also named two new board members on Monday.

Guggenheim Securities analyst Matt Stover, who has a "buy" rating on Visteon shares, said instability at the board suggested there had been a difference of opinion over strategic direction and that Stebbins' exit cleared the way for pieces of the company to be sold off.

A Visteon spokesman declined to comment on what he called speculation.

Visteon, the former parts affiliate of Ford Motor Co (F.N), has three different businesses: climate control, interiors and electronics. But its stakes in South Korea's Halla Climate Control Corp (018880.KS) and China's Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems are seen as its best assets, with an estimated value of $3 billion to $4 billion.

Last November, people familiar with the situation told Reuters that new board directors nominated by an activist investor were leading a push to break up the company, against the wishes of management. The new board members at the time -- nominated by hedge fund Alden Global Capital -- were behind the hiring of Goldman Sachs as a financial adviser and replacing the chief financial officer, the people said.

Visteon management has long maintained that a breakup would not work because its businesses are closely intertwined, sources have said. In addition, selling either Yanfeng or Halla would be a challenge, the same sources said.

The company reported a slump in sales earlier in August and last week cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing lower vehicle production in Europe, South America and China.

On August 6, Visteon announced Stebbins would provide an overview of the company's business at a J.P. Morgan auto conference in New York on Monday. However, two days later, the company said it had decided not to participate.

Visteon has been exploring the sale of noncore assets to streamline its corporate structure and boost profit margins. It has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders, who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.

The company has since turned its focus to two core product lines: climate control and electronics.

Visteon last month made an unsuccessful attempt to take full control of its South Korean unit, Halla, after facing opposition from other Halla shareholders.

A Visteon spokesman said the company was not disclosing potential candidates for the CEO job, including whether Leuliette could keep the job permanently. The spokesman said the board wants to complete the process "as quickly as possible."

Stebbins' dropping out of the J.P. Morgan conference had nothing to do with his exit, the spokesman said.

Until 2010, Leuliette served as president and CEO of supplier Dura Automotive, leading the company to a recapitalization and sale after its emergence from restructuring.

Prior to that, he served as co-chairman and co-CEO of Asahi Tec Corp, a publicly traded Japanese manufacturer of auto parts after it acquired Metaldyne Corp, which Leuliette cofounded. He also served as president and chief operating officer of Penske Corp.

Leuliette, who could not be reached for comment, has been a director of Visteon since 2010. Visteon did not make him available.

Stebbins joined Visteon in May 2005 as president and chief operating officer, and was named CEO in June 2008.

Also on Monday, Visteon named two new board members, boosting the number of directors to eight from seven. It added Francis Scricco, a former senior executive with telecommunications equipment provider Avaya, and David Treadwell, chairman of C&D Technologies, a producer of electrical power storage and conversion products.

Shares of the company were up 8.6 percent at $42.14 on the New York Stock Exchange at midday on Monday.

(This story removes reference to lighting business in paragraph 5, as that business has been sold)

