Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Monday that his government would scrutinize any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO and make a recommendation to the Canadian federal government on whether to approve or reject it.
Viterra, Canada's biggest grain handler, is headquartered in Saskatchewan, a province that is also a major grain producer.
Wall, whose opposition in 2010 is widely seen as persuading Ottawa to block a foreign takeover bid for Saskatchewan-based fertilizer producer Potash Corp, said the province doesn't have any position on Viterra currently because there has not been a formal takeover offer announced.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.