Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
Shares of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra VT.TO, jumped more than 4 percent in early trading in Toronto on Monday, amid talk of takeover interest by several parties.
Viterra's latest climb follows a 24 percent spike on Friday after the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company said it had received expressions of interest in its shares.
Viterra stock was up 4.5 percent, or 61 Canadian cents, at C$14.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.