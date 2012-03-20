Viterra Inc CEO Mayo Schmidt speaks during the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago March 16, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

A Viterra facility is seen in Outer Harbor, Australia in an undated handout photo. Commodities trader Glencore, backed by partners Richardson International and Agrium Inc, has agreed to buy Canada's Viterra in a cash deal valuing the country's largest grain handler at C$6.1 billion. REUTERS/Viterra/Handout

Shares of Canadian grain handler Viterra VT.TO eased in early trading in Toronto, while shares of Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) gained, after commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) announced its bid to take over Viterra.

Agrium would get most of Viterra's farm retail centers in the deal.

Viterra's shares dipped 0.4 percent to C$15.90. Agrium rose 1.6 percent to C$87.06.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Peter Galloway)