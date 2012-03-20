left
Shares of Canadian grain handler Viterra VT.TO eased in early trading in Toronto, while shares of Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) gained, after commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) announced its bid to take over Viterra.
Agrium would get most of Viterra's farm retail centers in the deal.
Viterra's shares dipped 0.4 percent to C$15.90. Agrium rose 1.6 percent to C$87.06.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Peter Galloway)
