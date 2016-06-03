Vincent Bollore, Chairman of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French tycoon Vincent Bollore said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that media group Vivendi does not need to make any big acquisitions as it has all the assets it needs to challenge the industry's dominant players.

"We don't need to make any big acquisitions," Bollore told the Financial Times.

"If you look at the plan, we already have all the parts we need," he added.

Bollore, chairman of Vivendi since 2014, has refocused the group around Universal Music and pay-TV business Canal+, and recently gained control of French video games company Gameloft.

Vivendi has also become the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia, with a 24.7 percent stake.

"We are in telecoms but it is complementary to content ... We don't want to be an operator. We don't manage Telecom Italia and we will never manage it," he said.

