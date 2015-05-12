PARIS European media company Vivendi's (VIV.PA) stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) is opportunistic and it has no plans to re-enter the telecoms sector, the European media group's CEO said on Tuesday.

Vivendi, now focusing on pay-TV and music after selling off a series of assets over the past year, will own a 5.7 percent share of Telecom Italia and another minority stake in Telefonica Brasil once the sale of Brazilian unit GVT to Spain's Telefonica closes at the end of May.

