PARIS France's antitrust regulator approved Vivendi's acquisition of two television channels from industrialist Vincent Bollore with few major conditions, paving the way for Vivendi to expand into free-to-air broadcasting.

The decision comes after Vivendi's pay-TV business Canal+ agreed in September to buy 60 percent of Bollore's Direct 8 and music-focused Direct Star channels for 465 million euros ($565.8 million).

The ruling could also allow corporate raider Bollore to become Vivendi's biggest shareholder, and potentially let him join the board of the media-to-telecom conglomerate, at a time when it is considering major asset sales and restructuring.

Bollore will be paid in shares and has also been buying Vivendi shares on the market. A source close to Bollore told Reuters in April he sought to hold roughly 5 percent of Vivendi.

In a separate decision also issued on Monday, related to its 2006 takeover of main satellite competitor TPS, the Competition Authority also imposed requirements on Canal+ to sell assets and make content available to rival distributors

The regulator had withdrawn its approval of the TPS deal last year when it found Canal+ had not respected its commitments. But the renewed scrutiny of the TPS deal doesn't change anything for consumers of pay-TV in France and cannot undo the 2006 merger, which allowed Canal+ to become the market's dominant player.

In a statement, Canal+ welcomed the regulator's approval of Bollore's Direct 8 and Direct Star, but said it planned to appeal against the TPS decision to France's highest administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat.

"Canal+ disagrees with the analysis undertaken by the Competition Authority (on TPS) and with the remedies it has imposed on the company," it said.

GREEN LIGHT

Among the remedies on the TPS review are requiring Canal+ to sell its stake in pay-TV movie channel Orange Cinema Series, co-owned with France Telecom. The regulator will also require Canal+ to make its movie channels available to other distributors via its CanalSat bouquet of channels.

The green light on the purchase of Direct 8 and Direct Star is contingent on seven major conditions, which largely focus on how Canal+ can use premium sports and cinema content acquired for its pay-TV business on the free channels.

The ruling also bars Canal+ from submitting joint bids for content rights for its pay TV channels and free channels.

Canal+'s competitors such as TF1 and M6, which operate free broadcast channels, had complained that the pay-TV giant should not be permitted to diversify into free TV because it could disrupt an already crowded market and snap up all the best content rights.

For example, Canal+'s competitors wanted to prevent it from recycling its high-end exclusive series, such as police procedural "Engrenages" that are broadcast on its paid subscription channels to its free channels. But nothing in the regulators decision would prevent it from doing so.

Philippe Bailly, analyst at consultancy NPA Conseil, said the French competition authorities had stopped shy of imposing draconian measures on Canal+, such as requiring it to split its content creation and distribution activities.

"This decision should not prevent Canal+ from being able to carry out its project to expand into free television with Direct 8 and Direct Star," he said. "There are some conditions placed on what the group can do but they should be manageable."

Shares of Vivendi were down 0.8 percent to 15.01 euros at 1126GMT, while the French blue chip index was down 2.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Editing by Nina Sovich and David Holmes)