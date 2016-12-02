The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN Vivendi (VIV.PA) denied on Friday a press report that said the French media group was willing to resume talks with Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) over a collapsed pay-TV deal and was considering involving Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

Vivendi is the top investor in Telecom Italia.

Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Friday Vivendi and its leading shareholder and Chairman Vincent Bollore would be willing to consider a revised deal with Mediaset that divided control of the group's Mediaset Premium pay-tv unit among the broadcaster, the French group and Telecom Italia.

"Vivendi and Vincent Bollore categorically deny any rumors about deals with Mediaset Premium and a possible involvement of Telecom Italia," Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi has walked away from a deal that gave it full control of Mediaset Premium saying the unit's business forecasts were unrealistic.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)