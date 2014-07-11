Atlantia will not discuss Abertis deal on Thursday: sources
ROME A board meeting of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on Thursday will not discuss a possible takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis , sources close to the matter said.
PARIS France's stock market regulator AMF has opened an inquiry into the purchase by cable firm Numericable's NUME.PA of Vivendi's (VIV.PA) telecom unit SFR, a French business newsletter reported on Friday.
Neither the regulator nor the companies concerned, including unsuccessful SFR bidder Bouygues, (BOUY.PA) would comment on the report in La Lettre de l'Expansion, which did not disclose its sources.
During the battle for SFR, involving bids and counterbids before Vivendi chose Numericable's offer over one from Bouygues, the AMF had called on those involved to be more transparent and fully respect financial disclosure rules.
"The AMF went to the offices of all the parties[including bankers and communication advisors] that were working for Vivendi and the two bidders for SFR," said the newsletter.
"The investigators took copies of emails and documents linked to the deal."
VIENNA Austrian energy and petrol station group OMV is to buy a 40-percent stake in Smatrics, a company that provides charging points for electric cars, owned by hydropower firm Verbund and Germany's Siemens , the Austrian companies said on Thursday.