PARIS European media firm Vivendi nearly doubled the profits attributable to the group to 2.75 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in the first nine months by collecting the proceeds of selling its Moroccan telecom unit and a stake in headphone maker Beats.

Vivendi pro-forma sales in the period were down 1.1 pct to 7.12 billion euros, while adjusted net income rose 47 percent to 442 million euros.

The figures were shorn of Brazilian broadband unit GVT because Vivendi agreed in September to sell the business to Spain's Telefonica for 7.2 billion euros.

The group, which after a series of asset sales now owns two businesses in pay-TV and music, said the GVT deal was expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

The sale of French telecom operator SFR to domestic cable company Numericable is to complete on November 27.

