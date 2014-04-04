Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
PARIS France's Vivendi said its board would continue to work this weekend to evaluate the two offers it had received for its SFR telecom unit, which has been the subject of a month-long bidding war.
Numericable and Bouygues are both vying to buy France's second-largest telecom operator in a deal that values the target at above 15 billion euros ($20.5 billion).
"The board will continue to work over the weekend," a spokeswoman for Vivendi said on Friday.
($1 = 0.7303 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG HSBC Holdings Plc has been formally mandated as an adviser on the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's national oil giant Aramco , expected to be the world's largest ever IPO, HSBC's chief executive said on Monday.