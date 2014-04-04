PARIS France's Vivendi said its board would continue to work this weekend to evaluate the two offers it had received for its SFR telecom unit, which has been the subject of a month-long bidding war.

Numericable and Bouygues are both vying to buy France's second-largest telecom operator in a deal that values the target at above 15 billion euros ($20.5 billion).

"The board will continue to work over the weekend," a spokeswoman for Vivendi said on Friday.

($1 = 0.7303 Euros)

