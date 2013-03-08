The board of directors of Vivus Inc is under attack from one of its biggest investors following the disappointing launch of a diet pill that has helped drive the company's shares down 63 percent over the past eight months.

First Manhattan Company (FMC), which owns 8.8 percent of Vivus' shares, said in a letter to the company that it planned to nominate six directors to Vivus' board at the company's 2013 annual meeting. The letter, dated March 7, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday

Vivus launched its anti-obesity pill, Qsymia, amid high hopes last September. It was one of the first new diet pills to receive U.S. approval after a 13-year drought.

Vivus' board, FMC argues, needs to be more independent and have greater experience in guiding a company with a potential blockbuster drug.

"Vivus is no longer a small, clinical startup," FMC said in its letter. "Ideally a well governed independent Board would have anticipated the commercial and regulatory challenges facing the Company at least three years ago, and proactively transitioned its members."

Vivus said its board and management team are committed to building value for all stockholders.

"Vivus is executing the initial phases of its launch and commercialization strategy and successfully expanding the clinical awareness and acceptance of Qsymia," it said in a statement.

Qsymia generated just $2 million in sales in the fourth quarter, far less than the $3.1 million expected by Wall Street analysts. Insurers have been slow to pay for the drug, and an onerous risk-management plan has limited its distribution.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires Qsymia, which has the potential to cause birth defects, to be distributed only through certain specially certified pharmacies to ensure it is not given to pregnant women. Vivus has asked the FDA modify the risk management plan and expects a ruling in April.

Among other recommendations, FMC wants Vivus to form a partnership to help it market Qsymia. It said Vivus needs people on the board with greater regulatory experience to help it win approval for the drug in Europe; and it said the company needs to "restore management credibility with the capital markets."

FMC, which first invested in Vivus in 2008, was founded in 1964 by David Gottesman, who also sits on the board of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the diversified holding company run by Warren Buffett. FMC said it has only once before nominated directors to a company's board.

At least one analyst waxed enthusiastic about FMC's involvement in Vivus.

"We have been in complete agreement with this investor's sentiment and believe that at least a traditional big pharma partnership, if not an outright sale, is what's best for Vivus," said Simos Simeonidis, an analyst at Cowen and Company, who predicted that most, if not all, of FMC's directors will be elected.

FMC has nominated Michael Astrue, former commissioner of the Social Security Administration and a previous CEO of biotechnology company Transkaryotic Therapies who helped engineer its sale. He was also general counsel at Biogen before it became Biogen Idec Inc.

Other nominees include Jon Biro, chief financial officer at Consolidated Graphics Inc, a commercial printing services company; Dr Samuel Colin, a physician who joined FMC in 1994 and manages FMC's healthcare funds; and Dr John Kastelein, a professor at the University of Amsterdam and consultant to a variety of big pharmaceutical companies.

The slate also includes David Norton, a veteran of Johnson & Johnson; and Herm Rosenman, most recently chief financial officer at Gen-Probe Inc, a medical diagnostics company which he helped sell in 2012 for $3.72 billion.

Shares of Vivus rose 2.5 percent to $11.70 on the Nasdaq on Friday. They have fallen 63 percent from a year high of $31.21 last July.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; additional reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; editing by Matthew Lewis)