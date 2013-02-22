LONDON European regulators rejected a diet pill from Vivus (VVUS.O) for a second time and said the obesity treatment would not be approved unless the U.S. company conducted a large trial to prove its heart safety.

The news sent shares in Vivus down more than 5 percent on Friday.

Simos Simeonidis, an analyst at Cowen & Co, said the European Medicines Agency's decision pushed back any European approval by at least two to three years. The drug is already cleared for sale in the United States.

The London-based agency first rejected Qsiva in October, citing potential concerns over heart risks and birth defects and the risk that the drug would be used by patients for whom it was not indicated.

Vivus did propose measures to reduce the risk of improper use but the watchdog's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said these were considered difficult to implement in practice, leading to its rejection.

"The CHMP refusal was confirmed after re-examination," the agency said at the end of the CHMP's latest monthly meeting.

Qsiva was launched in the United States in September under the brand name Qsymia, becoming the first new diet pill on the market in over a decade.

Joshua Schimmer of Lazard Capital Markets said a green light from EU regulators would have been a positive surprise to investors and could have fuelled takeover speculation around the company.

Lazard cut its price target on Vivus to $23 from $27 but kept its rating at "buy".

"We are disappointed with the CHMP decision regarding Qsiva and the position the Committee adopted with respect to the need for a preapproval cardiovascular outcomes trial," Vivus President Peter Tam said in a statement.

Another diet drug developed by Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX.O) faces a similar hurdle in the United States after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would not approve its pill, which is called Contrave, without a lengthy, expensive study to prove it does not increase cardiovascular risks.

Vivus shares fell 5.1 percent to $12.22 by 1625 GMT in trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)