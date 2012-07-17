BOSTON Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp EMC.N replaced the head of its VMware Inc (VMW.N) software division and promoted Chief Financial Officer Goulden to president and chief operating officer of EMC.

EMC and VMware also released preliminary quarterly results that were generally in line with Wall Street estimates. That was a relief to investors wary that technology spending is under pressure.

Shares in EMC and VMware both rallied more than 5 percent.

Goulden, 53, will immediately assume responsibility for all of EMC's business units, sales and customer operations, services, marketing and overhead. He will also remain CFO.

VMware CEO Paul Maritz will become EMC's Chief Strategist, reporting to EMC CEO Joe Tucci, effective September 1.

Pat Gelsinger, president and chief operating officer of EMC's information infrastructure products division, was named CEO of VMware.

Gelsinger, Maritz and Goulden have long been considered leading candidates to succeed Tucci, who is slated to remain with the company through next year. (Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Nicola Leske in New York; editing by M.D. Golan and Andrew Hay)