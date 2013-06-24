DUESSELDORF, Germany Germany's antitrust regulator said it would likely be responsible for examining the proposed takeover of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone.

A Kabel Deutschland-Vodafone deal, which has not yet been filed for approval, would in theory be a matter for the national watchdog, a spokesman for Germany's Federal Cartel Office said.

The European Commission, which is the antitrust regulator for cross-boarder competition in the region, is likely to refer the case to the Federal Cartel Office because the deal would mainly affect the German market, the spokesman said.

