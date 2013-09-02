Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
LONDON Vodafone (VOD.L) Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Monday he was committed to the next stage in the mobile operator's history after pulling off the $130 billion sale of the group's stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless (VZ.N).
"I am super committed to the next chapter of Vodafone, that is chapter three, after the creation and expansion into emerging markets, now we have data and unified services so I am very excited about the future," he told reporters when asked whether the deal was the pinnacle of his career.
He said the group would continue its disciplined approach to acquisitions and would invest in data infrastructure in Europe and emerging markets on a market-by-market basis.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Neil Maidment, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.
FRANKFURT German car parts maker Bruss Sealing Systems has been put up for sale by its family owners in a potential 600 million euro ($645 million) deal, several people close to the matter said.