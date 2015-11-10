Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Tuesday it had appointed Johann Jungwirth as the head of its new digital strategy unit.
Jungwirth, 42, comes from Apple Inc. where he was head of Mac Systems Engineering. Before he worked for Daimler as president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America.
"With the new function and the appointment of Jungwirth, Volkswagen is strongly reinforcing its position in digitalization, which is a very important future field for the automotive industry," Volkswagen said in a statement.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO U.S. intelligence officials told a Congressional committee on Thursday they are reviewing government use of software from Russia's Kaspersky Lab as senators raised concerns that Moscow might use the product to attack American computer networks.