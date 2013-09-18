A Volkswagen logo is seen on the front of a Volkswagen vehicle at a dealership in Carlsbad, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FRANKFURT German carmaker Volkswagen plans to start selling electric cars in the United States in 2015, the New York Times reported, citing a Volkswagen official.

The company aims to enter the U.S. electric car market with a battery powered version of its subcompact "Golf" and would follow with more models if demand increased, said Marc Trahan, an executive vice president for VW's American unit, according to the paper.

The automaker is also considering building a small sport utility vehicle, Trahan said, the paper reported.

