BERLIN A scandal over rigged emissions tests at German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has the potential to damage Europe's largest economy, Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

"The car industry is crucial for the German economy. It (the scandal) can have a big impact on the German economy. This should worry us a little," Spahn told a conference.

