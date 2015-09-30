BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a regional newspaper consortium that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) would undergo significant structural changes after the carmaker rigged its emissions tests.
"In the end, VW will not be the same company it once was. A lot will change from a structural perspective," Schaeuble was quoted as saying.
He denied that the VW crisis represented a danger to the German economy or its attractiveness as a business location, saying: "We will come out of this crisis stronger. We learn from crises".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)