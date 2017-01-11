FRANKFURT Further individuals could be charged in an ongoing investigation by U.S. authorities into Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) diesel emissions cheating, suggesting a settlement reached on Wednesday may not be the last chapter in the scandal.

Volkswagen earlier agreed with the U.S. government to pay $4.3 billion in fines and penalties to resolve its diesel emissions troubles.

In a separate statement, the United States Department of Justice said six high-ranking VW employees had been indicted in connection with a conspiracy to cheat emissions tests.

"This announcement does not mean that our investigation is complete... We will continue to pursue the individuals responsible for orchestrating this damaging conspiracy," U.S. attorney general Loretta E. Lynch said at a press conference in Washington DC.

She declined to comment on any specific individuals.

"But I will stress that we are looking at individuals who were involved and would have had knowledge of the same information that's currently being charged," she said.

