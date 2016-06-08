The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is pictured at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday it received regulatory approval to fix another 1.1 million cars, raising the number of VW models cleared for refitting to more than 2.5 million since the start of the year.

Germany's motor vehicle authority KBA has approved fixes for VW brand models, VW commercial vehicles and Audi luxury cars including the Tiguan SUV and Caddy model with 2.0 liter TDI EA 189 engines, the carmaker said.

VW said the KBA has confirmed that the fixes would not result in any changes to fuel consumption, performance or noise emissions of the affected cars.

The latest approval follows the KBA's ratification last week of technical solutions for more than 800,000 of the 8.5 million VW cars affected by its diesel emissions scandal in Europe.

