One dead, two injured as fire scorches woodland near Athens
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
FRANKFURT German financial watchdog Bafin has started a routine review of the sharp price rise in Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares on Wednesday and Thursday, a Bafin spokeswoman said.
Bafin would check for insider trading and also for possible violations of regulations on public disclosure announcements, the spokeswoman told Reuters.
VW shares rose by 6.6 percent on Wednesday and by around 6 percent on Thursday, helped by speculation the company would reach a less costly than expected agreement with U.S. regulators in an emissions rigging scandal.
SEATTLE The collapse of a tunnel used to store radioactive waste at one of the most contaminated U.S. nuclear sites has raised concerns among watchdog groups and others who study the country's nuclear facilities because many are aging and fraught with problems.