FRANKFURT German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) named former Daimler (DAIGn.DE) manager Andreas Renschler to head up its commercial vehicles business as it pursues its long-standing ambition to become Europe's biggest truck manufacturer.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen said on Friday that Renschler's would succeed Leif Oestling in his new job on February 1 of next year.

The news comes as Volkswagen announced plans to take full control of Scania SCVb.ST in a deal valuing the shares in the Swedish trucks brand it does not yet own at 6.7 billion euros ($9.2 billion).

($1 = 0.7275 euros)

