SEOUL South Korea has expanded a probe into whether foreign carmakers besides Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) falsified documents on emissions and noise-level tests, in the wake of the German automaker's emissions-test cheating scandal.

Foreign carmakers found guilty of wrongdoing may face a sales suspension and a fine, which could put the brakes on strong sales rises they have enjoyed in recent years, helped by trade deals.

About 100 models from 23 companies face investigation, which will take two to three months, said Hong Dong-gon, a director at the environment ministry.

"Last week, we launched a preliminary probe into foreign carmakers to see whether there are cases similar to that of Volkswagen," he added.

South Korea has sought to punish Volkswagen aggressively, suspending sales of most of its models for allegedly forging documents on emissions or noise-level tests.

