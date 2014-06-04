The Volkswagen logo is seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

FRANKFURT/BERLIN Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said it raised 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from a share sale to help fund its long-planned takeover of Swedish truckmaker Scania SCVb.ST

VW said on Wednesday it had issued 10.47 million new preference shares at 191 euros each in an accelerated book building with institutional investors, a move that confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

VW shares were down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at 192.80 euros as of 0728 GMT (3.28 a.m. EDT).

The German group said last month that its 6.7 billion euro takeover offer won sufficient support from minority shareholders at Scania, clearing the way for Europe's biggest carmaker to take full control of the Swedish division.

By integrating Scania fully, VW will be able to align management of the Swedish company with its own truck-making affiliate MAN SE MANG.DE and with its light commercial-vehicle business, taking on global leaders Daimler DAIGn.DE and Volvo AB VOLVb.ST.

Besides selling shares, VW also plans to issue hybrid capital for up to 3 billion euros and draw another 2 billion euros from its ample cash reserves of 17.7 billion euros to fund the Scania takeover.

Wolfsburg-based VW is struggling to replicate in trucks the success of its multi-brand strategy in passenger cars, in which it makes vehicles ranging from luxury Audis and Porsche sports cars to cheaper Skodas.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer.; editing by Jane Baird)