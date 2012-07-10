Audio equipment maker Voxx International Corp (VOXX.O) reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by a patent litigation settlement charge and expenses related to the company's acquisition of Germany's Hirschmann.

Shares of the company were down 18 percent at $8.02 after the bell. They closed at $9.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

The company, earlier called Audiovox Corp, said it took a charge of $8.4 million and incurred losses of about $2.7 million associated with the acquisition of Hirschmann in March.

Net loss for the first quarter was $4.7 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a net income of $2.5 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $194 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $207.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)