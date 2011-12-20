One of Vulcan Materials' (VMC.N) largest shareholders urged the company to seriously consider accepting Martin Marietta Materials' (MLM.N) hostile bid of nearly $5 billion for the producer of sand, gravel and other construction materials.

"It is time for a change in leadership at Vulcan and I believe that (Martin Marietta CEO) Ward Nye is the man for the job," shareholder Glenn Ireland said in a letter sent to Vulcan's board on Monday.

"I believe the Martin Marietta proposal should receive serious, prompt consideration by Vulcan's Board of Directors," Ireland wrote.

"I would be proud to see a combined Vulcan-Martin Marietta as the global leader in the aggregates business."

Ireland's family owned Birmingham Slag, the company that became Vulcan in 1956. He owns more than 1 million shares of the company, according to his son-in-law, who spoke on his behalf.

In the letter, Ireland said he was concerned about Vulcan's strategic direction, citing the company's acquisition of Florida Rock in 2007 and its recent dividend cut.

Martin Marietta launched its hostile, all-stock offer earlier in December in a bid to build the world's largest producer of construction aggregates.

Martin Marietta has argued that the companies, which have been battered by the U.S. housing downturn in recent years, could cut costs sharply, helping them maintain profitability as the U.S. economy founders.

Vulcan has said in court papers that the bid is a "bad deal" and an attempt to buy a larger rival "on the cheap."

Vulcan declined to comment on Ireland's letter.

(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Gary Hill)