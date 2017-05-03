Private-equity firm New Mountain Capital LLC is in advanced talks to buy laboratory equipment supplier VWR Corp (VWR.O) in a deal that could be valued at nearly $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The talks may yield a deal as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper, assuming they don't fall apart. on.wsj.com/2pxuCNc

Shares of VWR were up 26.2 percent at $36.00 in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

VWR, which sells laboratory products such as chemicals, reagents, consumables and scientific instruments, had market capitalization of $3.76 billion as of Tuesday's close, according to Reuters data.

Both companies were immediately unavailable for comment.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)