Retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said on Monday that it was expanding joint procurement of generic drugs with U.S. drug distributor McKesson (MCK.N) to lower costs as it battles drug inflation and other pressures on its pharmacy business margins.

Wal-Mart, which has been sourcing generics with McKesson for several years, has been looking to strengthen its health-related business as well as cut costs in its pharmacy operations, which emerged as a significant drag on earnings last year.

The deal is aimed at "using our combined size and scale to drive efficiencies," George Riedl, senior vice president and president of the health and wellness division at Wal-Mart in the United States, said in a statement.

For McKesson, the deal, which includes expanding a long-term distribution agreement, means a bigger role in sourcing most of the 6,000-plus generic drugs sold by Wal-Mart in the United States. Shares of McKesson rose 4.1 percent to $172.80 on the news.

Wal-Mart said in August that margins in its pharmacy business were being pinched by reduced reimbursement rates from drug plan administers as well as fewer people paying in cash, significant because cash transactions fetch higher margins.

In October, Greg Foran, head of Wal-Mart's U.S. operations, told investors that the company was working on several measures to "help offset some of the reimbursement pressures that we are seeing and we expect to see in the foreseeable future."

While Wal-Mart expects the McKesson deal to boost its buying power, it does not see it leading to lower prices for consumers. That is partly due to inflation, with U.S. prescription drug prices overall rising 10.4 percent in 2015 and generics up 2.9 percent, according to healthcare research firm Truveris.

"While we don’t foresee a change in the pricing of generic drugs, we will be able to be more efficient, remain a competitive force in the pharmacy space, and continue to ultimately lower the cost of healthcare," Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said.

Since 2006, Wal-Mart has offered customers a 30-day prescription for more than 200 generic drugs for $4. It does not expect that offering, including the price, to change as a result of the expanded alliance with McKesson.

Wal-Mart was the third-biggest bricks-and-mortar U.S. pharmacy in 2015 with $19.9 billion in prescription sales, according to Pembroke Consulting. Only CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) at $83.2 billion and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) at $54.4 billion were larger, Pembroke estimated.

