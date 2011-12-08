Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) disclosed an agreement on Thursday to sell more than 70 million shares of the world's largest retailer by a firm controlled by members of the founding Walton family.

Wal-Mart agreed with Walton Enterprises LLC, controlled by S. Robson Walton, Alice L. Walton, Jim C. Walton and the John T. Walton Estate Trust, to register for sale 70,615,608 shares of company stock.

Walton Enterprises, the selling shareholder, agreed to reimburse Wal-Mart for all expenses related to the share offer and sale, the company noted in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr)