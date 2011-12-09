A Wal-Mart sign is seen in Miami, Florida May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) disclosed an agreement on Thursday to sell more than 70 million shares of the world's largest retailer by a firm controlled by members of the founding Walton family.

Wal-Mart agreed with Walton Enterprises LLC, controlled by S. Robson Walton, Alice L. Walton, Jim C. Walton and the John T. Walton Estate Trust, to register for sale 70,615,608 shares of company stock. That represents about two percent of Wal-Mart's outstanding shares.

The 70.6 million shares were registered on behalf of several Walton charitable trusts. The stock will be re-sold by these trusts periodically through the end of 2017.

The descendants of Wal-Mart Founder Sam Walton currently own about 49 percent of the company. These sales will reduce that stake by about two percentage points.

However, Wal-Mart is in the midst of share buyback program, so it's not clear what portion of the company the Waltons will end up owning after the share sales are completed.

Walton Enterprises, the selling shareholder, agreed to reimburse Wal-Mart for all expenses related to the share offer and sale, the company noted in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)