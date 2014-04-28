Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
MUMBAI Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) paid about $234 million in debt related to the purchase of a stake in its Indian joint venture with Bharti Enterprises, which the U.S. retailer ended in October last year, according to its 2014 annual report.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, had earlier paid $100 million to take over its Indian partner's 50 percent stake in Bharti Wal-Mart Pvt Ltd, which runs 20 wholesale stores under the Best Price Modern Wholesale brand.
The transaction resulted in a net loss of about $151 million, according to the company's consolidated statement of income.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.