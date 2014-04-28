A customer shops at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/files

MUMBAI Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) paid about $234 million in debt related to the purchase of a stake in its Indian joint venture with Bharti Enterprises, which the U.S. retailer ended in October last year, according to its 2014 annual report.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, had earlier paid $100 million to take over its Indian partner's 50 percent stake in Bharti Wal-Mart Pvt Ltd, which runs 20 wholesale stores under the Best Price Modern Wholesale brand.

The transaction resulted in a net loss of about $151 million, according to the company's consolidated statement of income.

