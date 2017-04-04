Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar: FTC
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Mexican unit said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its clothing chain Suburbia to department store and shopping mall operator El Puerto De Liverpool (LIVEPOLC1.MX) for 15.7 billion pesos ($834 million).
The deal between the company known as Walmex and Liverpool was announced in August.
(Writing by Dave Graham)
NEW YORK Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.