FILE PHOTO - Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger holds a news conference at Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai, China, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

FILE PHOTO - The signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger has revealed that hackers claimed to have access to an unnamed upcoming movie and have demanded a ransom, the Hollywood Reporter said on Monday.

Iger made the comments during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing multiple sources.

The hackers have demanded that a huge sum be paid on Bitcoin, but Disney has refused to pay, the publication said.

Disney was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)