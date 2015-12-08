Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is doubling its stake in youth-focused digital media company Vice Media to $400 million, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal will boost Disney's stake in Vice to about 10 percent and values the company at more than $4 billion, the source said.
FT first reported the news on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/21MuwNK)
Disney was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK GSO Capital Partners, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's credit arm, is acquiring more of J. Crew Group Inc's debt, hoping for a profitable trade that could also give the U.S. fashion retailer more time to stave off bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.