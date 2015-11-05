Andrew House, president and global EO of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., talks about the Playstaion Vue during the Sony Playstation E3 conference in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Users of PlayStation Vue, Sony Corp's (6758.T) cloud-based TV service in the United States, will soon be able to stream content from channels owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), including ESPN, ABC Family and the Disney Channel.

The companies did not provide details on when the programming, including shows such as "Sportscenter" and "Pretty Little Liars", will be made available to Vue subscribers.

PlayStation Vue can be used by PlayStation 4 and 3 users and can be accessed on Apple (AAPL.O) iPads and iPhones through the PlayStation Vue mobile app.

Sony already has streaming deals for channels such as Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) MTV and VH1 as well as channels owned by CBS Corp (CBS.N) and AMC Networks Inc (AMCX.O) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's (FOXA.O) Fox channels, including FX.

Disney, which is scheduled to report financial results after markets close on Thursday, sparked a media meltdown in August when said its powerhouse sports channel ESPN was experiencing a fall in subscribers as viewers move to digital platforms.

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) said on Wednesday that ratings were falling for its key entertainment networks in the United States.

The company said it was evaluating whether to retain rights on its content for a longer period before licensing it to third-party streaming services.

Programming from Time Warner's TNT, TCM and Cartoon Network channels is already available on the PlayStation Vue service.

