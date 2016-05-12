Wang Jianlin, chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, speaks during a signing ceremony with U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment in Beijing, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

SINGAPORE Chinese tycoon Wang Jianlin's Wanda Cinema Line Corp 002739.SZ, the country's biggest cinemas operator, said on Thursday it plans to acquire movie-making affiliate Wanda Media for 37.2 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) in cash and shares.

Wanda Cinema, whose parent Dalian Wanda Group acquired U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment in January for about $3.5 billion, said in a filing with the Shenzhen stock exchange that it now aims to acquire Wanda Media, the current owner of Legendary Pictures.

The company also said it plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan in a private placement of shares to help fund the building of theaters and replenish working capital.

"The completed transaction will help the listed company set a global strategy in consolidating film assets at home and abroad," it said.

In 2012 Dalian Wanda bought AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N), North America's second-largest cinema chain, for $2.6 billion.

Wanda Cinema's shares will remain suspended since a halt on February 24.

