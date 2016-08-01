Wang Jianlin, chairman of Dalian Wanda Group, speaks during a signing ceremony with U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment in Beijing, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Wanda Cinema Line Corp 002739.SZ has canceled a plan to acquire a sister company that owns U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment.

Wanda said on Monday it is scrapping the $6 billion deal due to a change in market conditions and to let Legendary and other Wanda affiliates complete internal integration.

The company said it may revisit a combination with the target companies at a later date.

Wanda Cinema parent company Dalian Wanda Group acquired Legendary Entertainment in January for about $3.5 billion, and Wanda Cinema said on May 12 that it planned to acquire Wanda Media, the current owner of Legendary Pictures.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange asked Wanda Cinema to provide more information about its proposed acquisition on May 27.

